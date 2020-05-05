Chapin man arrested for indecent exposure

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - A 31-year-old Chapin man has been arrested in connection with an attempted break-in at a home this past weekend.
Officials with the Chapin Police Department said James Woodard has been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and one count of indecent exposure on May 3.
Investigators said Woodard tried to illegally enter a home in the Fairhaven subdivision between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. According to officials with the police department, Woodard was nude outside of the home. However, he did not make it inside. Instead, he was confronted by the homeowner with a weapon.
Woodard is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
