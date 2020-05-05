Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a woman killed by an alligator at a South Carolina pond told a friend she wanted to get close to the animal. A police report says 58-year-old Cynthia Covert didn’t scream as the alligator attacked her and dragged her into the water Friday at a pond on Kiawah Island. Authorities say a Charleston County deputy had to shoot and kill the alligator to get Covert away from it. The police report says the woman Covert was staying with said she didn’t seem herself Friday and walked toward the alligator, which lunged and grabbed her in its mouth when she was about 4 feet away.