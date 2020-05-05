Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Volunteers at a Georgia dental college who started using a 3D printer to make nasal swabs used in test kits for the coronavirus are now a major part of the state's effort to expand testing. Dr. Jeffrey James says his crew at Augusta University began by printing 300 swabs a day. Now at the urging of state officials, they're working around the clock to produce 5,000 swabs daily. It's an example of how Georgia is scrambling to increase testing for the virus after Gov. Brian Kemp has lifted a shelter-at-home order for most people and reopened many businesses. There are some signs of improvement. Georgia had administered 84,300 tests as of April 20. That number is now more than 183,000.