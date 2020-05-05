FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong storms tonight into early Wednesday, then cooler temps move in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Be weather aware. We’re tracking strong to severe storms tonight into early Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight and early Wednesday are First Alerts. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. tonight.
· We’re tracking a chance for strong to severe storms in the Midlands.
· Storms could bring heavy rain and strong, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
· We’re not expecting rain all day for Wednesday as our skies gradually clear through the morning and afternoon. It will be breezy with highs in the mid 70s.
· More showers will move in late Friday into Saturday with our next frontal system. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s by Saturday.
· On Mother’s Day this Sunday, we’ll see a mix skies. Highs will be in the low 70s.
· Highs will climb back into the 80s next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. We’re tracking strong to severe storms that could impact parts of the Midlands while you’re sleeping as a cold front moves through. In fact, any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and strong, damaging wind gusts. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low 60s.
Your early Wednesday morning is a First Alert. A few lingering showers or strong storms could pass by, capable of producing heavy rain and damaging winds. Then, as we move through the day, expect gradual clearing overall. An isolated sprinkle is possible later in the day though. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
We'll be in the low 70s for highs by Thursday. Mostly sunny skies are expected.
On Friday high temperatures will be in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and isolated storms will move in by late Friday into early Saturday with a cold front. Rain chances are around 40% Friday, then down to 30% for Saturday morning. Most of the day Saturday will be dry. High temperatures will be cooler, falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
On Mother's Day this Sunday, expect a nice day. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.
Highs will climb back into the low to mid 80s next week.
First Alert Night: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Strong/Severe Storms (30-40%). Lows in the low 60s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Early Showers/Storms Possible (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Not As Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Showers Late (40%). Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Early Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
