First Alert Forecast: More Storms Likely Tonight

First Alert Today For Evening Storms
After a stormy morning for parts of the Midlands, we’ll see partly sunny skies and a very warm afternoon with Highs in the upper 80s.
A cold front will move into the state by late evening, ahead of the front we’ll see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some with heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain and storms will end by Midnight.
Look for much cooler temperatures as we move through the week
Main Severe Threat:
- Heavy Rain
- Damaging Winds
- Small Hail
Timing Of Event
Today: 6pm -11pm
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Another round of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening. Some storms will have heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs upper 80s. Rain chance 40%
First Alert Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms early. Some could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. Low Near 60 Rain chance 40%
Wednesday: Scattered morning showers with partly sunny skies by afternoon.. Highs middle 70s
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s
