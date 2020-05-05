Crews rescue 7 adults, 3 dogs from Saluda River

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Firefighters from three different agencies helped seven adult rafters and three dogs make it back to shore from the Saluda River.
According to West Columbia Fire Deputy Chief Marquis Solomon, the rafters were on the river when one lost their raft. Other rafters were able to come together to provide help before crews arrived to get the rafters out of the water.
Members of the West Columbia Fire Department, the Lexington County Fire Service, and the Columbia Fire Department were on hand for the rescue.
Solomon confirmed no one was injured.
