Coroner identifies boater recovered near Lake Murray Dam

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has now identified the man who was recovered in Lake Murray on Tuesday morning.
Officials said 51-year-old Timothy Peele of Irmo was found near the Lake Murray Dam by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department around 11 a.m Tuesday.
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office said Peele put his boat in at a public boat ramp near the dam around 6:30 a.m. A short time later, the boat was found unmanned in the same area.
Officials said they were called around 7 a.m. after a green fishing boat drifted inland without a driver. According to LCSD spokesman Adam Myrick, items found near the boat and on the dock were recovered before officials found the body.
The LCSD dive team was on the scene along with the department’s marine patrol deputies to search the area. Agents from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were also on hand to assist with the search.
The area has now been cleared and the boat ramp has been reopened.
An autopsy for Peele has now been scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
SCDNR and LCSD are continuing to investigate this incident.
