Columbia VA Health Care System to hold virtual town hall for veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Veterans who have questions about the VA health care system in Columbia will have their chance to get answers.
The Columbia VA Health Care System is hosting a “Virtual Veteran’s Town Hall” meeting on May 15.
The event will be a Facebook Live event. However, there will also be a Skype conference call for those veterans who do not have a Facebook account.
The event is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m.
To take part in the Skype conference call, veterans may call one of the following numbers:
- 1-844-285-8490
- 1-844-352-6288
- 1-844-355-6288
***The conference call ID number is 611292600#
Conference calls are limited to 400 participants.
For more information, please call 803-776-4000 ext. 7696
