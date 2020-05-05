Columbia VA Health Care System to hold virtual town hall for veterans

The Columbia VA Health Care System will host a Virtual Veteran's Town Hall meeting on May 15. (Source: https://www.columbiasc.va.gov/)
By Emery Glover | May 5, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 3:11 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Veterans who have questions about the VA health care system in Columbia will have their chance to get answers.

The Columbia VA Health Care System is hosting a “Virtual Veteran’s Town Hall” meeting on May 15.

The event will be a Facebook Live event. However, there will also be a Skype conference call for those veterans who do not have a Facebook account.

The event is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m.

To take part in the Skype conference call, veterans may call one of the following numbers:

  • 1-844-285-8490
  • 1-844-352-6288
  • 1-844-355-6288

***The conference call ID number is 611292600#

Conference calls are limited to 400 participants.

For more information, please call 803-776-4000 ext. 7696

