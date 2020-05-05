City of Columbia Begins ‘Peace of Mind’ initiative for first responders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia will begin a “Peace of Mind" initiative that will provide safe resting spaces for first responders, medical professionals, and front line city staff.
City leaders and the Columbia Police Foundation have partnered with several local hotels, who have provided rooms at greatly reduced rates so COVID-19 responders will have safe resting spaces if they cannot immediately return to their homes.
The initiative begins on Friday, May 8th.
Funds for the “Peace of Mind” program were raised through private donations. The money, facilitated through the Columbia Police Foundation, will be used to pay for the reduced room costs.
“Our first responders, medical professionals, and frontline employees are heroes every day,” said Sam Johnson, who serves as Peace of Mind program chair, and is an advisor with Nexsen Pruet and NP Strategy. “This pandemic has required them to answer an even higher call. And, the best way we can say thank you is by supporting them.”
Columbia’s City Council has been active in supporting the Peace of Mind program. Current City Council members are:
- Edward H. McDowell, Jr – Mayor Pro Tem
- Sam Davis
- Tameika Isaac Devine
- Howard E. Duvall. Jr
- Daniel J. Rickenmann
- Will Brennan
Current hotels participating in the program are:
- Aloft - Lady St
- Holiday Inn - Washington St
- Lexington Wingate Inn - I-20 & 378
- Hampton Inn & Suites - Gervais St
- Home 2 Suites - Gervais St
- Hilton Garden Inn - Gervais St
Donations are for the 'Peace of Mind’ initiative are still being accepted. To contribute, visit www.ColumbiaPDFoundation.org and click DONATE, then choose the PayPal option. You can also mail a check to Columbia Police Foundation at 1 Justice Square Columbia, SC 29201.
