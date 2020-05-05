BlueLinx: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) _ BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $787,000 in its first quarter.
The Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.
The building products distributor posted revenue of $662.1 million in the period.
BlueLinx shares have declined 65% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.04, a decrease of 80% in the last 12 months.
