Aiken Police investigating burglary at Family Pharmacy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for community assistance to help identify individuals in connection with a burglary at a Famly Pharmacy.
Officials responded to the 100 block of Price Avenue in reference to a commercial burglary on May 3.
The suspect’s forced entry into the business and stole an undisclosed amount of money and prescription medication.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.
