WIS TODAY: Leré Robinson discusses easy, fun & healthy recipes for kids

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fresh, fun & delicious. Health consultant Leré Robinson whips up some easy fruit recipes that are guaranteed to delight the kids.
Melon Fruit Bowl: This colorful dessert is packed with the tasty goodness of fresh fruit. Best of all, you can eat the “bowl” afterwards!
Ingredients:
- 1/2 large cantaloupe or green melon
- 1 - 1 1/2 cups fresh fruit such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, kiwi, apple, green grapes or peaches and a generous squeeze of fresh orange.
Steps:
1. Scoop the seeds out of the center of the melon and compost them. Slice a little off the base fo the melon so it stands up and place on a plate.
2. Using a melon baller or spoon, scoop out most of the melon flesh. Leave an even 1/2 in border in your hollowed out bowl shape. In a large bowl, mix the melon balls with the fresh orange juice. Add the rest of the fruit to the melon balls. Mix it altogether.
3. After washing the rest of the fruit, peel, de-seed, slice or dice the fruit.
4. Fill the melon bowl with the fruit salad, pour over any juice and serve immediately.
Fruit Sticks/ Kebabs
Ingredients:
- 1/2 green melon (seeds scooped out)
- 18 strawberries
- 12 red grapes
- 2 cups fresh pineapple chunks
Steps:
1. Scoop out the flesh of the melon with a melon baller or spoon.
2. Thread some pineapple, a melon ball, a strawberry, and a red grape onto a skewer.
3. Repeat until all the fruit is threaded.
