Staley: Gamecocks could face Oregon in women’s hoops to start next season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Since college basketball was abruptly ended due to COVID-19, many fans have wondered who would have won if South Carolina and Oregon played for the national championship.
That matchup may just happen, according to Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley.
On Monday, she appeared on “WIS Today” and shared that the Gamecocks and Ducks could play to start the 2020-21 basketball season.
“We are trying,” she said. “We don’t have the paperwork yet and I’m probably speaking a little bit too soon, but he said it. We’re going to try to open the season next year playing at Oregon to open women’s basketball season next year. So, hopefully, that takes place. Hopefully, they’ll get the contracts in.”
The Gamecocks finished the abbreviated season as the top team in the country while Oregon was ranked No. 3.
Although both programs will be missing critical players from last season’s roster, Staley believes the matchup will still be one to watch.
“I know our fans are super happy about that,” Staley said.
