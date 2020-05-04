Some Midlands restaurants proceeding with caution despite lifted outdoor dining restrictions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While many business owners across the state welcomed customers to their patios today after outdoor dining restrictions were lifted...some restaurants are taking a more cautious approach.
When it comes to playing it safe...smallSUGAR isn't playing around.
"I can never put our employees and our guests at risk," said Sarah Simmons, chef at smallSUGAR. "We will always choose the safety of our team over revenue."
That's why, while outdoor dining restrictions in the state have been lifted, at smallSUGAR they won't be seating anyone outside until they're sure they can proceed with more caution.
“When we heard that the outdoor dining would be available to the public starting today, we just decided that we needed a little bit of time,” Simmons said. “There are things that we want to purchase. We want an automatic hand sanitizer dispenser for inside and outside the door. Those are back-ordered until June, so it’s something that we can’t get our hands on. We really want to understand what the protocols are, and they’re changing on a daily basis, so we just really thought it’d be best if we took a little bit more time.”
The restaurant is still serving food, but they're taking extra measures to make sure their guests and team members are safe.
“Now that the restrictions have been lifted, we are requiring all guests and purveyors who enter the restaurant to wear a mask,” Simmons said. “We just are really driving our guests to use the phone or online ordering, and opt for curbside delivery. I know that everyone is really anxious to get out and eat out, and we can’t wait to open our doors but, for right now, we just really think that this is the safest way to operate.”
When it comes to setting a timeline for opening their outdoor seating, Simmons says that will all depend on the numbers.
“We are going to look at the data, and we won’t open for outdoor dining until there’s a drastic decrease in the numbers and more available tests,” she said.
