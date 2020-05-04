SC restaurants reopen outdoor dining for the first time in almost two months

Willoughby opened Market on Main in December and was building his business when COVID-19 hit our state. “It’s obviously challenging anytime you open a new business. It’s tough just to begin with without having a pandemic-like situation, but now it’s become even tougher. Obviously, the hospitality industry has been grossly impacted more so than a lot of other industries as well. We were kind of the first to go and the last to recover if you will," Willoughby explained. He says the process of reopening outdoor dining was extensive but worth it. “We did put in a great deal of work to make this day possible for everybody, and we hope everyone will enjoy it,” said Willoughby.