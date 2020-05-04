NFL Player, North Charleston native sponsoring food giveaway

"It's just an opportunity to give back, you know, to lighten the load on a lot of people from my home town," Dunlap said. "I wouldn't be the person I am today had I not had the people and the community that was around me. A lot of the players that I competed through all the athletics growing up. A lot of the adults who helped nudge me in the right direction growing up. You know it was a collective group effort and you know this is an opportunity for me to step in and provide some resources for a lot of people who are, you know, in need."