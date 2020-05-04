Midlands Tech reschedules commencement ceremony due to COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands Technical College has now rescheduled its graduation ceremony.
The ceremony will now take place at Colonial Life Arena on December 9.
“The leadership at MTC recognizes that graduation is the big deal, so we wanted to make sure the event happens,” said Dr. Ronald L. Rhames, President of Midlands Technical College. “I’m
proud of how quickly our leadership was able to coordinate with the venue and vendors to make this possible.”
The college’s graduation ceremony was previously scheduled to take place on May 6. The ceremony in December will honor students who have completed degree requirements in the Fall 2019, Spring 2020, Summer 2020, and Fall 2020 semesters.
