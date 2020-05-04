Lexington Police seek man wanted for using counterfeit cash to buy gift cards

Lexington Police seek man wanted for using counterfeit cash to buy gift cards
Lexington Police are looking for this man who they say bought gift cards from a grocery store using fake $100 bills. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
By Emery Glover | May 4, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT - Updated May 4 at 3:20 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department needs your help finding a man wanted for using counterfeit bills to buy gift cards.

Officials said the incident happened on April 21 at Lowes Foods.

The man used $100 bills to buy gift cards from the store. According to surveillance footage gathered by authorities, the man was wearing a black and red hat with a blue shirt.

If you have any information about this man’s identity, you are asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-358-1517.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.