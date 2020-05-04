Lexington Police seek man wanted for using counterfeit cash to buy gift cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department needs your help finding a man wanted for using counterfeit bills to buy gift cards.
Officials said the incident happened on April 21 at Lowes Foods.
The man used $100 bills to buy gift cards from the store. According to surveillance footage gathered by authorities, the man was wearing a black and red hat with a blue shirt.
If you have any information about this man’s identity, you are asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-358-1517.
