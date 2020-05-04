Lawmakers, local agencies to hold free COVID-19 testing for 29223, 29229 residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents living in zip codes 29223 and 29229 will have the opportunity to be tested for COVID-19 for free.
State lawmakers Sen. Mia McLeod, Sen. Rep. Ivory Thigpen, Rep. Kambrell Garvin, U.S. Senator Tim Scott along with officials from Richland School District Two, Building Better Communities, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Fire and Rescue, and the Medical University of South Carolina are partnering together to announce the new testing initiative on May 5.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, zip codes 29223 and 29229 are ranked one and two in Richland County and among the top three in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina. All residents, first responders, health care professionals, and essential workers can get tested if they are experiencing symptoms or not.
Testing will take place at Rice Creek Elementary (4751 Hardscrabble Road) from May 6 through May 8. Testing will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. each day.
For more information, please call 803-908-7775 or 803-699-8189.
