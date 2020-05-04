Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
South Carolina parks fill up as virus death toll climbs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Several state parks in South Carolina quickly reached capacity Sunday on the first weekend they were open after a lengthy closure because of the coronavirus. The state parks department said on its Facebook page that Jones Gap, Paris Mountain and Table Rock were among a dozen parks that had reached capacity as of the afternoon. State health officials, meanwhile, reported an additional 141 cases of the virus and eight deaths. That brings the state’s case total to a little more than 6,600, with 275 deaths. Gov. Henry McMaster’s order limiting people to travel only to work, family or essential businesses like grocery stores ends Monday.
REPUBLICANS AGAINST INCUMBANT
SC Republican Party supports opponent of GOP incumbent
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Republican Party is paying for campaign material against a current state legislator from their own party. The flyers support Vaughn Parfitt in the June 9 Republican Party over Rep. Jonathon Hill of Townville, who is seeking a fourth term. The Anderson Independent-Mail obtained the flyer which calls Parfitt a hardworking, cooperative conservative. Hill has clashed with Republican leadership in the House for his six years. He was suspended from the House Republican Caucus last year for publicly sharing private conversations and misstating the positions and comments of his GOP colleagues. Hill says the state party has not answered his calls about their actions.
As people flock to beaches and parks, SC virus cases climb
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — People in South Carolina are flocking to state parks and beaches as the state prepares to end its coronavirus stay at home order. The parks were reopened Friday after more than a month, and many reported full parking lots Saturday. Beach webcams showed hundreds of people sunbathing, tossing footballs or playing in the surf along the Grand Strand, where hotels were reopened Friday. But the number of coronavirus cases keeps climbing. South Carolina reported 226 additional cases on Saturday. It was the third time this week more than 200 new cases have been reported in one day.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TUITION LAWSUITS
Unimpressed by online classes, college students seek refunds
Students at more than 25 universities are filing lawsuits demanding tuition refunds from their schools after finding that the online classes they're being offered don't match up to the classroom experience. The class-action lawsuits have been filed against prestigious private schools and large public universities alike. The suits reflect students’ growing frustration with online classes that schools scrambled to create as the coronavirus forced campuses across the nation to close last month. Colleges, though, reject the idea that refunds are in order. They insist that, after being forced to close by their states, they are still offering students a quality education.
DISASTER DECLARATION
Trump declares disaster for 7 SC counties after storms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a disaster request from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster following tornadoes and severe weather that hit the state last month, according to a Saturday news release. Nine people died in South Carolina as a result of the storms that occurred on April 12 and 13. According to a Saturday news release, the declaration covers seven counties: Aiken, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens. Residents who suffered storm damage in those areas are eligible for storm-related costs not covered by insurance and can register for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance online at www.disasterassistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-3362.
HALEY-VOTER REGISTRATION
Former SC Gov. Haley registers to vote at new coastal home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has changed her voting address to her new home on Kiawah Island in time to vote in next month’s primaries. Haley had been registered to vote at her old home in Lexington County since her entry into politics nearly two decades ago. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports Haley is now a registered voter in Charleston County. That puts the former U.N. Ambassador in the 1st Congressional District, represented by Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham, who is trying to keep the seat he won in 2018 in a stunning upset.