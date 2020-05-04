KershawHealth continues elective, non-urgent surgeries and procedures

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - KershawHealth will now resume elective and non-elective surgeries and procedures, officials announced Monday.
According to KershawHealth, the decision was made in accordance with federal and state guidance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Resuming these important services is an essential component of meeting our community’s health needs and advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier,” said Sue Shugart, Chief Executive Officer of KershawHealth. “As this work gradually gets underway in our hospital again, we remain committed to conserving critical supplies, being vigilant in our fight against COVID-19, and ensuring that our facility is a safe place for all patients, providers and employees.”
Officials said the hospital is focused on scheduling patients with more time-sensitive health needs. Patients who approved for procedures must meet certain requirements including passing a COVID-19 screening.
Those who have had surgeries or procedures postponed should hear from their provider or the provider’s office to discuss rescheduling.
KershawHealth will also screen and mask everyone who enters the hospital. The hospital will also continue to maintain its policy prohibiting visitors at this time.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.