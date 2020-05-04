Free COVID-19 testing site for 29223, 29229 zip code residents opens Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents living in zip codes 29223 and 29229 will have the opportunity to be tested for COVID-19 for free.
State lawmakers Sen. Mia McLeod, Sen. Rep. Ivory Thigpen, Rep. Kambrell Garvin, Sen. John Scott along with officials from Richland School District Two, Building Better Communities, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Fire and Rescue, and the Medical University of South Carolina have partnered together to announce the new testing initiative for the area.
“At the end of the day, the more testing we have, the better off we’ll be as a community, the better off we’ll be as a state. The more testing we have, the better we’ll know what we’re dealing with and what we need to do to stop this virus," said Rep. Thigpen during Tuesday’s press conference.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, zip codes 29223 and 29229 are ranked one and two in Richland County and among the top three in terms of total possible COVID-19 cases in South Carolina. All residents, first responders, health care professionals, and essential workers can get tested if they are experiencing symptoms or not.
“One thing that this testing does is reduce fear,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. “People are scared. They don’t know and, by being tested, they can reduce that fear. It can let you know that either you’ve had the virus or if you don’t have the virus. That’s a fear that a lot of people have got is just that unknown.”
Testing will take place at Rice Creek Elementary (4751 Hardscrabble Road) from May 6 through May 8. Testing will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. each day.
For more information, please call 803-908-7775 or 803-699-8189.
