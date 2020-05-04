FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong storms tonight into Tuesday, then cooler temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight into your Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight and Tuesday are First Alerts. We’re tracking a chance for strong to severe storms overnight into Tuesday morning.
· Storms will likely bring heavy rain and strong, damaging winds. For now, the threat for tornadoes is low, but we’ll watch it closely.
· We’re not expecting rain all day for Tuesday, but there will be another chance of wet weather late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, so keep that in mind.
· High temperatures will fall from the 80s on Tuesday into the 70s for Wednesday through Friday.
· More showers will move in late Friday into Saturday with our next frontal system.
· On Mother’s Day this Sunday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. We're tracking strong to severe storms that could impact parts of the Midlands while you're sleeping. In fact, any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and strong, damaging wind gusts. For now, the threat for tornadoes is low, but we'll watch the forecast closely for you. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday is also a First Alert, mainly early in the day as showers and strong storms cross the area. Again, damaging winds and heavy rain will be the biggest threats. Rain chances are around 40%.
But here’s the deal. We’re not expecting rain all day Tuesday. In fact, much of the day will likely be dry under mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. However, later in the day, a few more showers and storms are possible with the passage of a cold front, so keep that in mind. Rain chances by then around between 30% and 40%. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.
A few early morning showers are possible Wednesday. The chance of rain is around 20%. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies. Highs will be cooler, reaching the mid 70s.
We'll be in the low 70s for highs by Thursday. Mostly sunny skies are expected.
High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms will move in by late Friday into early Saturday with a cold front. Rain chances will be around 30% Saturday.
On Mother's Day this Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies. It will be warm, with high temperatures in the low 70s.
First Alert Night: Mostly Cloudy. Strong Storms Late (30-0%). Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Strong Storms Early (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Early Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Not As Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Showers Late (40%). Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Early Showers (30%). Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy & Warmer. Highs in the low 80s.
