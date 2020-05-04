First Alert Forecast: Strong Storms Possible Overnight Into Tuesday AM

First Alert For Overnight Strong Storms Possible
A cold front to our North will move into the Midlands today. As the day moves on we’ll see very warm temperatures with Highs in the upper 80s with scattered showers by afternoon. The cold front will move back to the North as a Warm Front tonight. At that point , we’ll see an increase of showers and thunderstorms as a disturbance rides along the Warm Front…some storms overnight into Tuesday morning, will contain heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds. This will be a changing forecast over the next 24 hours. Be sure to have your WIS weather app downloaded on your phone for the very latest.
A strong cold front will move through and bring down the temperatures for the rest of the week as we see Highs Near 70 by the weekend..
Main Severe Threat:
- Heavy Rain
- Damaging Winds
- Small Hail
Timing Of Event
TUESDAY: 3AM- 9AM
Weather Highlights:
- Partly sunny with Highs in the upper 80s
- First Alert Day tonight into Tuesday morning. Some storms could be strong
Forecast:
Today: Partly sunning with increasing clouds late. Very warm, Highs upper 80s
First Alert Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms developing. Some could be strong with heavy rain and possible hail. Lows lower 60s Rain chance 40%
First Alert Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms early, some with heavy rain, hail and gusty winds. A few afternoon showers, breezy wand warm. Highs middle 80s Rain chance 40%
Wednesday: Scattered morning showers with partly sunny skies by afternoon.. Highs lower to middle 70s
