First Alert Forecast: Strong Storms Possible Overnight Into Tuesday AM

A cold front to our North will move into the Midlands today. As the day moves on we’ll see very warm temperatures with Highs in the upper 80s with scattered showers by afternoon. The cold front will move back to the North as a Warm Front tonight. At that point , we’ll see an increase of showers and thunderstorms as a disturbance rides along the Warm Front…some storms overnight into Tuesday morning, will contain heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds. This will be a changing forecast over the next 24 hours. Be sure to have your WIS weather app downloaded on your phone for the very latest.