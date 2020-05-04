Deadline approaching for SC residents to register to vote in upcoming primaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents who have not registered to vote have one week to do so if they wish to vote in the June 9 primaries.
According to the South Carolina Election Commission, voters who are not registered have until 5 p.m. on May 8 to register in person.
Voters who wish to register must be 18 or older on or before November 3, 2020. This includes citizens who have moved to another county but did not register in the new county and residents who moved from another state but have not registered in South Carolina.
Voters may register online, but you must have a SC driver’s license or DMV identifcation card. Registration online must take place by 11:59 p.m. on May 10.
Voters may also register by mail. The forms to register by mail are available at county voter registration offices and at SCVotes.org. Those forms may be mailed or faxed in by 11:59 p.m. on May 10. Mailed forms must be postmarked by May 11.
For more information, visit SCvotes.org.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.