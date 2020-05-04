Dawn Staley joins ‘WIS Today’ to discuss SEC Network special on Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re wondering how Dawn Staley will be celebrating her 50th birthday, chances are she’ll be in front of her television watching the SEC Network special, “For The Culture.”
The special takes a closer look at the top-ranked South Carolina women’s basketball program during their historic 2019-20 season.
“After our season -- a season I felt like our team was underreported, we weren’t credited with the success we were having because the decision-makers of women’s basketball decided to stick with a narrative that they had in the preseason,” Staley said. “They stuck with it during the season even though the narrative did not fit because there was a new number one team and that was us and I just felt like we were disrespected and I told a couple of people and this ‘For The Culture’ special was birthed because of that.”
Staley said the special features legendary former women’s basketball coach Carolyn Peck along with several players from the Gamecocks’ 2019-20 roster.
“Carolyn Peck is one that really fought the fight to get this on and get it right,” Staley said. “You’ll hear from some of our players -- I think Ty (Harris), Aliyah (Boston). I haven’t seen the piece. The first time I’m seeing it will be tonight at 9 p.m., but I hope they hear from a lot of voices. I hope they hear from within our basketball program because they’re the ones that were disrespected to a certain degree. So, I want to hear what they felt and I want you to hear it because it is something that somebody on the inside should be able to express themselves and how they feel.”
“For The Culture” will air Monday night at 9 p.m on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.