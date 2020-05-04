Dawn Staley joins ‘WIS Today’ to discuss SEC Network special on Gamecocks

“Carolyn Peck is one that really fought the fight to get this on and get it right,” Staley said. “You’ll hear from some of our players -- I think Ty (Harris), Aliyah (Boston). I haven’t seen the piece. The first time I’m seeing it will be tonight at 9 p.m., but I hope they hear from a lot of voices. I hope they hear from within our basketball program because they’re the ones that were disrespected to a certain degree. So, I want to hear what they felt and I want you to hear it because it is something that somebody on the inside should be able to express themselves and how they feel.”