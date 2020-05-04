Coroner: 18-year-old woman identified following deadly UTV crash in rural Fairfield County

BLAIR, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died following a UTV crash in Fairfield County.
Elly Gross, 18, of Columbia was the driver involved in the crash.
Officials said Gross died after a rollover crash on a country road in Fairfield County.
It happened around 2:15 p.m. Saturday on Fort Wagner Road, a couple miles east of the city of Blair, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
At some point, Gross and the UTV went off the road, causing the vehicle to rollover.
She was not restrained and was ejected during the crash, SCHP said. The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office confirmed she died on the scene.
Two passengers were restrained but were injured in the crash. They were rushed to the hospital. SCHP did not share their conditions.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.
