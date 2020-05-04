Can you help us find Door Dash Bruce?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Yes, we need your help finding a gentleman we’re naming “Door Dash Bruce.” No, he’s not in trouble. Stick with me here.
Courtney Lowe lives in Lexington. She told WIS she ordered burgers from Five Guys through Door Dash a few weeks ago. The app seemed to take her order, but then immediately crashed. It took her money and didn’t send her order to the restaurant.
When she tried to cancel it, the app notified her that the driver had already accepted the order.
Enter Bruce. Our “Door Dash Bruce.” He’s the driver. He said the app forced him to accept the order, even though the order itself didn’t go through to the restaurant. Let’s just say it was the straw that broke the camel’s back if you will.
Instead of just forgetting about Courtney, and frustrated with the large influx of orders that he said the app was not able to handle, he drove himself to the Food Lion. He bought a pack of gum. He selected the option for “cash back”
He showed up on Courtney’s doorstep, sans burgers, with cash.
She said she was so confused in the moment by the act of kindness, so unexpected by a stranger who was supposed to be delivering her food, that she didn’t properly thank him.
“I mean, he clearly just as easily could’ve gone home that night and not ever thought about me again,” Courtney said, “which is what I think most people would’ve done in that situation. But he cared enough to make it right. That’s so beautiful. He really did restore my faith in all the people.”
Courtney’s husband works for Lexington County as an EMT. She said Bruce had no way to know that she tries hard to make sure her husband has food waiting when he gets back from a shift that could be at all hours. His act of kindness, without knowing that little bit of information, meant the world to her.
“I just love him,” Courtney said. “He’s my delivery person angel for the rest of my life.”
If you recognize Bruce from this video, send us a message!
