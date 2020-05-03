Multiple people detained after suspects shoot up Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There was a large police presence at a Columbia apartment complex Sunday evening after suspects shot up at least one building.
It happened at the Harbison Garden apartments, off Columbiana Drive near Lake Murray Boulevard.
The Columbia Police Department said they detained “numerous people” as officers searched for weapons after the shooting.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Police said an argument that started Saturday night “spilled over” into Sunday.
Officers said they will arrest several people, but they haven’t announced any names or charges at this point.
This story will be updated.
