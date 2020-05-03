Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
As people flock to beaches and parks, SC virus cases climb
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — People in South Carolina are flocking to state parks and beaches as the state prepares to end its coronavirus stay at home order. The parks were reopened Friday after more than a month, and many reported full parking lots Saturday. Beach webcams showed hundreds of people sunbathing, tossing footballs or playing in the surf along the Grand Strand, where hotels were reopened Friday. But the number of coronavirus cases keeps climbing. South Carolina reported 226 additional cases on Saturday. It was the third time this week more than 200 new cases have been reported in one day.
DISASTER DECLARATION
Trump declares disaster for 7 SC counties after storms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a disaster request from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster following tornadoes and severe weather that hit the state last month, according to a Saturday news release. Nine people died in South Carolina as a result of the storms that occurred on April 12 and 13. According to a Saturday news release, the declaration covers seven counties: Aiken, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens. Residents who suffered storm damage in those areas are eligible for storm-related costs not covered by insurance and can register for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance online at www.disasterassistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-3362.
ALLIGATOR ATTACK
Deputies: Woman killed in alligator attack at SC pond
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say deputies in South Carolina shot and killed an alligator that fatally attacked a woman. Charleston County deputies said that officers were called to a pond on Kiawah Island around 5 p.m. Friday and saw the animal attack. Authorities say the woman was dead. Her name has not been released. Deputies retrieved the alligator’s carcass to help with the investigation. Authorities did not say if they knew what the woman or the alligator were doing before the attack. This is the third fatal alligator attack in South Carolina in the past four years. Before those attacks, South Carolina had never recorded a person killed by an alligator.
HALEY-VOTER REGISTRATION
Former SC Gov. Haley registers to vote at new coastal home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has changed her voting address to her new home on Kiawah Island in time to vote in next month’s primaries. Haley had been registered to vote at her old home in Lexington County since her entry into politics nearly two decades ago. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports Haley is now a registered voter in Charleston County. That puts the former U.N. Ambassador in the 1st Congressional District, represented by Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham, who is trying to keep the seat he won in 2018 in a stunning upset.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEQUAL BEACHES
Shore towns cite virus to keep outsiders off their beaches
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) — As they reopen beaches during the coronavirus outbreak, some shore towns from Maine to Florida are only letting local residents onto the sand. The idea is to gradually reopen the beaches to see how crowds adhere to social distancing rules, and then consider whether the general public should be allowed. But on Friday, New Jersey's governor shot down such plans being used by at least four towns at the Jersey shore, saying public beaches must be open to the entire public. Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra says doing so would force the virus into areas like his town where it is not nearly as prevalent.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC governor to end stay at home order as beach hotels open
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor will end the state’s stay at home order over the coronavirus next week and allow restaurants to serve people at outdoor tables as long as strict distancing rules are followed. Gov. Henry McMaster’s announcement Friday came the same day that state parks reopened along with a number of hotels along the coast and beaches that had been closed for over a month. The stay at home order will end Monday, the same day outdoor dining can resume with strict limits of eight people to a table. McMaster promised to keep listening to health officials as he decides what to reopen.