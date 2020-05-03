FIRST ALERT: A Few Hot Days Before the Rain Returns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Some of the hottest weather of the season rolls in today.
-Daytime high temperatures will reach the low 90s.
-Rain chances will start to increase Monday and continue through Wednesday.
-There is a cold front that will cross the area and give a chance of showers late Monday night Tuesday and early Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
High pressure will continue to sit off the East Coast Sunday and Monday. The wind will blow in from the south and southwest. That is why both days will have daytime high temperatures near 90° and most of the rain will stay to our west.
Early Tuesday morning showers will move into the Midlands from the west as a cold front approaches the region. The best chance of rain will arrive during the daytime hours Tuesday. Expect scattered to numerous showers on and off through the day starting with the early morning commute. The chance of showers will continue into your Wednesday before tapering off by Wednesday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Sunday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Warmer with highs around 90.
Monday: More clouds than sunshine with an isolated shower (20%). Highs near 90s.
Tuesday: Scattered showers (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 80s. 30% chance of a shower.
Thursday: More sunshine with cooler temps in the 70
