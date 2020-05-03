DHEC: 141 new COVID-19 cases bring state total to 6,626, 275 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina health officials announced 141 new cases of the coronavirus and 8 more deaths in the state on Sunday, May 3.
That brings the total number of cases to 6,626 and the number of those who have died to 275, according to data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
The eight deaths were all elderly individuals from the following counties: Berkeley (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (1).
Here is a breakdown of the new cases by county:
- Abbeville (2)
- Aiken (3)
- Allendale (1)
- Anderson (2)
- Barnwell (1)
- Berkeley (1)
- Charleston (2)
- Chester (2)
- Clarendon (11)
- Darlington (5)
- Dillon (5)
- Dorchester (1)
- Edgefield (1)
- Fairfield (26)
- Florence (7)
- Georgetown (1)
- Greenville (9)
- Greenwood (2)
- Horry (3)
- Kershaw (2)
- Lancaster (1)
- Lexington (9)
- Marlboro (1)
- Newberry (2)
- Oconee (1)
- Orangeburg (6)
- Richland (18)
- Saluda (3)
- Spartanburg (6)
- Sumter (3)
- Williamsburg (2)
- York (2)
DHEC estimates that of the people who have not died from the coronavirus, 78% have recovered and 22% are still fighting.
That would mean nearly 5,000 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered in South Carolina.
TESTING IN SOUTH CAROLINA
- Negative tests from DHEC Public Health Laboratory -- 14,580
- Negative tests from private laboratories -- 42,982
- Total negative tests -- 57,562
- Positive tests from DHEC Public Health Laboratory -- 2,280
- Positive tests from private laboratories -- 4,346
- Total positive tests -- 6,626
- Total number of tests performed in South Carolina -- 64,188
DHEC says people should take the following measures to protect themselves from the virus and help stop the spread:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone who believes they have symptoms of the coronavirus should call their health care provider. More information about virtual screenings can be found at the bottom of this story.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of the coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Most people can recover from the virus at home using over-the-counter medications to treat their symptoms.
Those who are at the highest risk of developing severe case of COVID-19 are the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows. However, the CDC said about 40% of people who needed to be hospitalized due to the coronavirus are between the ages of 20 and 54.
Those who are hospitalized with serious cases of COVID-19 have trouble breathing, and many need support from ventilators, which breathe for them. The U.S. is working to produce more of the machines to prepare, but experts fear a shortage of the life-saving devices.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider. Avoid going to the doctor or an emergency room unless the situation is life-threatening.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to prismahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
