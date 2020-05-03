Cars, bikes line up to honor 7-year-old shooting victim Knowledge Sims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cars, bikes, trucks, and more filled a parking lot at Columbia Place Mall to honor 7-year-old Knowledge Sims.
Knowledge was killed Wednesday night when someone fired at least 12 rounds into his home, hitting him and his sister, who is in the hospital.
Knowledge’s family says the little boy loved cars and bikes, and that’s why they felt this would be an appropriate way to celebrate his life.
Family, friends and strangers brought out their best set of wheels to make the ride from the mall to the State House on Sunday.
Knowledge’s great aunt Vicky Nash said it warmed her heart to see so many people coming out to show support.
She said he would have loved seeing the motorcycles.
“It’s wonderful, it’s wonderful," Nash said. “It shows what we can do when we need to.”
Right now, the family is praying for the safe recovery of Knowledge’s 13-year-old sister, Adontis, who was also shot Wednesday night. She’s recovering at the hospital.
The Columbia Police Department is still looking for the person responsible.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the ATF gun tipline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
People can also call Crime Stoppers at 803-CRIME-SC (803-274-6372) or CPD’s Criminal Investigations line at 803-545-3525.
