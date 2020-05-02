Small 2.0 magnitude earthquake recorded in Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Fairfield County on Friday night.
The earthquake was picked up around 10:45 p.m., nine miles north of Chapin, the U.S. Geological Service reported.
It was a 2.0 magnitude quake about a mile underground.
The map on the USGS website shows the epicenter of the quake in the Monticello Reservoir.
An earthquake of such a small magnitude is not often felt, but it can be picked up by a seismograph.
Earthquakes do not usually cause damage if they are under a 4.0 magnitude, according to USGS.
