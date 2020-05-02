President declares disaster for April tornadoes allowing SC residents to apply for aid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of seven South Carolina counties can now apply for federal aid to help with the damage left by 23 tornadoes that touched down in early April.
President Donald Trump declared the deadly storm system a disaster at the request of Gov. Henry McMaster.
Residents of the following counties can get disaster assistance through FEMA:
- Aiken
- Colleton
- Hampton
- Marlboro
- Oconee
- Orangeburg
- Pickens
The money can help residents who have damage costs not covered by insurance. Officials said insurance benefits must be exhausted before getting federal assistance.
Residents can register for FEMA assistance in three different ways:
- Online by logging onto DisasterAssistance.gov
- Online by downloading the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download the app, visit: //fema.gov/mobile-app or your phone’s app store.
- Call 800-621-3362. Residents who are Deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. Language translators also are available.
Toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
State and local agencies can also get federal aid for clean up efforts in the following counties:
- Barnwell
- Colleton
- Georgetown
- Hampton
- Oconee
- Orangeburg
- Pickens
Agencies can use the money to cover 75 percent of their costs related to “emergency measures, debris removal and road repair related to the storm.”
They can also apply for funding to help pay for projects to reduce or mitigate future disaster risks.
State officials will announce several dates and locations where they will explain how to request assistance for those in affected areas.
