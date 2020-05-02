2 people killed in crash in Sumter County

SHILOH, S.C. (WIS) - Two people are dead and others are hurt after a two-car crash in Sumter County.
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on Narrow Paved Road, which runs north of Shiloh.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two cars crashed, and everyone had to be rushed to the hospital.
Two people, the driver and passenger, of one of the cars have died. They have not been identified.
It’s not clear how badly the others are injured.
The driver who died was wearing a seat belt, SCHP said, but no one else was.
SCHP did not say what caused the crash.
The Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is assisting SCHP in the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.