North Myrtle Beach first responders do ride-by in honor of young heart transplant recipient

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A young man whose story touched many hearts along the Grand Strand was honored with his own parade on Friday.
In June 2018, Bryson Jones underwent a heart transplant at the age of 6. Since that time, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has been working to grant him his wish of visiting Disney World when he is healthy enough to do so, according to information from the city.
Young Bryson has reached that point, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney World and other Disney theme parks across the world have closed.
On Friday, members of the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety did a ride-by to bring Bryson some joy.
His mother, Salanda Jones, calls Bryson her miracle baby. She said she was delighted to see the first responders provide such joy to her son.
“It just brightened my day," she said. "It really did, and like I said, I was just very grateful and very emotional just to see how many people actually cared and came out just for him.”
When asked how he felt about the drive-by, Bryson simply said, “It was good.”
Although he might be a man of few words, he and his mother will cherish the day forever.
“It makes me feel very grateful that they picked my son," Jones said.
