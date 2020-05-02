Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is expected to be the first major U.S. sport to resume amid the pandemic. The stock car series will be closely watched in how it handles safety. The first race is scheduled for May 17 in Darlington, South Carolina. Six more races are scheduled in that state and North Carolina between May 17 and May 27. More than 700 people will likely be at the tracks. It is an opportunity for NASCAR to shine. If NASCAR makes a mistake, it could be a setback to all major leagues.
CHARLOTTE (AP) — NASCAR plans to resume racing May 17 with a strict health protocol. The stock car series plans to races seven times this month without spectators, tight social distancing regulations and only essential personnel at tracks in South Carolina and North Carolina. NASCAR executive Steve O'Donnell says the outdoor sport and the way it works provides a chance to do things safely.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has spoken with cornerback Bashaud Breeland following his arrest in South Carolina. Reid said Friday that the organization will allow the legal process to play out before making any decisions of its own. The 28-year-old Breeland faces five total charges, including resisting arrest and drug possession, after he was seen smoking marijuana in a car late Tuesday. Breeland was released on $2,362.50 bond after spending nearly 10 hours in jail.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes is focused on recruiting back the Demon Deacons' returning players. Forbes said Friday he needs to work to build a relationship with his new team. That comes with several announcing plans to at least explore a transfer. Forbes calls keeping those current players “my No. 1 recruiting responsibility and priority.” Forbes replaces fired coach Danny Manning after a successful five-year run at East Tennessee State. His teams there featured plenty of transfers from the junior college ranks. But Forbes says that won't be part of the plan at Wake Forest.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State signee Josh Hall is staying in the NBA draft. Hall announced his decision in a social-media post and said he is signing with an agent. Hall had played at Moravian Prep in North Carolina for his senior season as well as an additional year of prep school. Prep players are eligible to enter the draft if they’re at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft and are at least a year removed from their graduating class. It's the second straight year a key recruit bypassed playing for the Wolfpack to stay in the draft.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he hopes to open sports venues on July Fourth. That would give Indianapolis Motor Speedway the opportunity to become one of the first sporting venues to put fans back in the stands. Holcomb cautioned it is only a target date and could be pushed back depending on the coronavirus. Speedway officials currently have an IndyCar-Xfinity Series doubleheader set for July 4. NASCAR's Brickyard 400 is scheduled for July 5.