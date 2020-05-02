Driver killed, 2 passengers hurt in UTV crash in rural Fairfield County

BLAIR, S.C. (WIS) - The driver of a UTV has died after a rollover crash on a country road in Fairfield County, officials said.
It happened around 2:15 p.m. Saturday on Fort Wagner Road, a couple miles east of the city of Blair, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
At some point the driver of a Kubota side-by-side UTV went off the road, causing the vehicle to rollover.
The driver was not restrained and was ejected during the crash, SCHP said. That person died at the scene.
Two passengers were restrained but were injured in the crash. They were rushed to the hospital. SCHP did not share their conditions.
The driver of the UTV has not been identified.
