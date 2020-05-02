Doctors Care halts walk-in COVID-19 antibody testing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Doctors Care offered walk-in COVID-19 antibody testing at its urgent care centers for one day -- but has halted testing for the time being.
The testing started April 30, but by the next day Doctors Care had stopped the tests.
Their centers were overwhelmed with demand.
“Due to unprecedented demand, we decided to pause the program to fine-tune our workflows and restock supplies to ensure the best possible experience for our patients," Jill Armbruster, a spokeswoman for Doctors Care, said.
At this time it’s not clear when Doctors Care will resume antibody testing, but this story will be updated when that happens.
Antibody tests are useful for people who think they may have had the coronavirus but were not tested for the virus at the time of their infection.
It’s also possible that a person never experienced any COVID-19 symptoms, but was a carrier of the virus. An antibody test would detect that.
“We know there are a lot people in the community who believe that they were possibly exposed to the virus in the early stage of the pandemic when no testing was available,” Dr. Curtis Franke, president of Doctors Care urgent care, said. “This test will allow those patients some peace of mind, although it does not guarantee immunity for those with a positive result. We still have much to learn about this infection and the antibody response, and results should be treated accordingly.”
Doctors Care promised results within 24 to 72 hours of the antibody tests. Patients can pay for the tests with their insurance.
Everyone who goes to Doctors Care for the test is asked to wear a mask or other face covering.
Only people who are not experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus should go for the antibody test.
If someone thinks they have COVID-19, they need to wait until they go 14 days without symptoms before getting an antibody test.
Again, Doctors Care is not currently offering antibody tests, but said they will resume testing.
For those who think they are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, Doctors Care also offers several drive-thru testing sites for COVID-19 across the state. Set up a virtual urgent care visit by clicking or tapping here.
Doctors Care will also do antibody testing for businesses. Click or tap here for that information.
