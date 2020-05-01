SC Troopers Association donates 2,000 face masks to officers during coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will have a little more protection on their side while they are out protecting and serving across the state.
The South Carolina Troopers Association donated 2,000 KN95 masks to the department.
“We want to do all that we can to support our first responders during this time,” Gosnell said. “First responders are on the front lines every day working to keep South Carolina safe and we want to be there for them.”
The masks, which arrived on Thursday, will be sent to the department to be distributed among members of SCDPS including Highway Patrol, State Transport Police, and the Bureau of Protective Services.
