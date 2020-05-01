SC elementary school holds parade for teachers to say goodbye to students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many school doors across the country will not reopen this academic year due to COVID-19. That means teachers won’t get the chance to say goodbye to their students.
That’s why administrators at Wateree Elementary School in Kershaw County wanted to bring teachers and students together safely one more time.
Friday morning, nearly 300 cars of parents, students, and community members rolled through the school's bus loop for a parking lot parade. The event allowed these students and parents to thank teachers for their efforts in making sure learning doesn’t stop just because school buildings are closed.
Teachers held signs and waved to students and some got emotional. Students poked their heads out of the windows of their cars with big smiles.
While the community showed up to thank teachers, teachers also wanted to thank parents and reassure them that they are dedicated to making sure their kids don’t fall behind.
“It’s hard but you’re doing a great job. The kids really just need you more than anything to be there as a support system, so really don’t focus so much on the academic side. We’re going to be there to help them learn all that new content and re-learn the content they didn’t learn this year," said fourth-grade teacher Courtney Trapp.
Teachers said this time away from their classrooms and students has been difficult.
“We’re not there seeing the 'aha' moments, the moments that we’re giving them virtually and just not being able to hug them, the physical contact and loving on them," said special education teacher Gladys Thompson.
They’re hoping to be able to come back together in the fall.
Wateree Elementary School principal Dr. Charles King said he's thankful for the support of teachers and parents so far and he wants to encourage students to finish the school year strong.
“Keep the faith. Let’s finish our course. Let’s do the best that we can and remember that we are Kershaw County strong," said King.
Principal King also records daily videos on his Facebook page to teach kids basic life lessons like cooking, exercising, and reading. He encourages anyone in the community to tune in.
