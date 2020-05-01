Providence Health ready to resume elective surgeries, procedures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Providence Health announced Friday it will soon resume elective and non-urgent surgeries and other procedures.
The decision comes as health officials at Providence say current projections show lower strain on health care resources than expected from COVID-19.
Procedures that were put off due to the coronavirus outbreak will be scheduled based on medical providers’ recommendations of who needs them first, officials said.
People will hear from their providers to schedule those procedures.
While they will resume surgeries, patients will have to pass COVID-19 screenings, Providence said.
Those include a seven-day period during which patients must practice “safer at home” behaviors, as well as taking their temperatures twice a day and being tested for the coronavirus.
“Resuming these important services is an essential component of meeting our community’s health needs and advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier by Extending Christ’s Healing Ministry,” said Terry Gunn, Chief Executive Officer of Providence Health. “As this work gradually gets underway in our hospitals again, we remain committed to conserving critical supplies, being vigilant in our fight against COVID-19, and ensuring that our facilities are safe places for all patients, providers and employees.”
Other restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus at Providence Health hospitals will remain in effect even as these procedures resume.
Everyone in patient areas must wear a mask and no visitors will be allowed “for the foreseeable future," officials said.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.