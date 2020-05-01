Police plead for tips in shooting that killed 7-year-old boy, hurt 13-year-old girl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia police need help from the public to solve a horrendous crime -- a shooting that killed a little boy and also injured his 13-year-old sister.
The shooting happened Wednesday night at a home on Tarragon Drive, the Columbia Police Department confirmed. That’s off Farrow Road near Columbia College Drive.
Police say the home was targeted and shot up from the outside. Detectives say at least 12 rounds were fired from two different guns.
Chief Skip Holbrook added that evidence at the scene shows two separate weapons were used in this shooting.
“At least one but more than likely two people standing outside of the residence fired over a dozen rounds into the home which resulted in the two children being hit by gunfire,” he said.
Two siblings, a 7-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, were shot.
The boy has been identified as Knowledge Sims.
In a tweet, police say Knowledge loved video games and playing football, as well as spending time with his family.
Police haven’t named the 13-year-old girl, but they said she is the boy’s sister. At last check, officers said she is stable and improving.
Holbrook made an emotional plea Thursday for information that could lead to arrests in this case.
“Help us bring the people responsible for this cowardly act to justice,” he said. “We’re asking, we’re appealing - appealing to your heart to do what is right, to do it for Knowledge.”
There were nine people in the house at the time of the shooting, police said -- two adults and seven children.
“We know as we speak right now that people know exactly who did this and why it occurred,” Holbrook said. “We know that they know where the weapons that were used are at this time and we’re just asking for some help.”
The Put Down the Guns Now Young People Organization is hosting a candlelight vigil outside the home where Knowledge died on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Again, so far, no arrests have been made.
Police need the public’s help to track down surveillance video and other tips that could help them find the person who pulled the trigger.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the ATF gun tipline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
People can also call Crime Stoppers at 803-CRIME-SC (803-274-6372) or CPD’s Criminal Investigations line at 803-545-3525.
