Nationwide trends show younger COVID-19 patients having more heart attacks and strokes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Doctors across the country are noticing an alarming trend among younger patients with COVID-19. They are seeing more of them suffering from strokes and heart attacks.
Senior Vice President and System Physician Executive for the Neurosciences and Psychiatry Institute at Novant Health Dr. Eric Deshaies says they are noticing patients between the ages of 25 and 49, who have COVID-19, suffering from blood clots that can lead to heart attacks and strokes. They are still trying to understand why it is happening, but one theory suggests it is a result of the body’s immune response to the virus.
“The theory right now is that they are healthy enough to survive the lung insult, but now they are also suffering some of the longer-term effects of a hyper-immune response,” Dr. Deshaies said. “That causes their blood to make certain proteins causing them to clot their blood … and that can cause blockages in the arteries in the brain causing a stroke, as well as in the heart causing a heart attack.”
Dr. Deshaies says it is possible for patients who are showing no symptoms or just mild symptoms of COVID-19 to experience a stroke or heart attack from the virus. He says this is occurring in otherwise health patients who may be showing mild or no symptoms of COVID-19.
“We believe it’s because their body is still mounting an attack against the virus,” Dr. Deshaies explained. "But they are not necessarily having all those lung symptoms, not having the fevers and the common symptoms. They are making it through that initial infection stage and then they are suffering the consequences of the body effectively fighting the virus.”
Dr. Deshaies says younger patients are more likely to recover from a heart attack or stroke than an older patient, but only if they get emergency help in a timely fashion.
“Before COVID-19, from the time they would have the onset of their symptoms to the time they got to the hospital was about 4 to 5 hours,” Dr. DeShaies said. “Since COVID-19 the pandemic has occurred, patients are afraid to pick up the phone, they are afraid to go to the hospital. So now we are seeing them come in 19 hours later.”
The longer a patient waits to get treated, the fewer options doctors have to reverse the effects of a heart attack or stroke. Dr. Deshaies urges everyone to seek emergency help when they need it.
“Their risk for having congestive heart failure or dying from that heart attack is much higher than their risk for contracting COVID-19 or dying from that,” Dr. Deshaies said.
Symptoms of a heart attack include tightness or pain the chest, pain that spreads to the arm, nausea, heart burn and indigestion.
Symptoms of stroke include severe headaches, weakness, numbness or tingling in the face or arms, and difficulty with speech.
