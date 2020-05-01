Mom, daughters learn more about COVID-19 by making homemade models of the virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local mom and her two daughters found a fun way to learn more about the coronavirus.
During a visit to the park with her daughters recently, 8-year-old Reese and 6-year-old Riley, Meredith Moore-Housman said they kept stepping on or over gumballs.
After awhile, Moore-Housman got an idea.
They collected about 50 gumballs, bought red and silver spray paint, Styrofoam balls, and toothpicks and made coronavirus replicas combining both an art and science lesson.
“We have some structured learning that we do online with structured assignments that we are given by the teachers but we’re really trying to just take advantage of other learning opportunities. We’ve been doing a lot of gardening and talking about that, we’ve been trying to get out and do nature walks, ride our bikes and again just trying to mix things up. There’s a lot of ways to learn, some of it’s structured and some of it’s not and so we’re just trying to really strike that balance,” said Moore-Housman.
Moore-Housman’s daughters attend the Hammond School in Columbia and says the girls teacher loved the idea and their creativity.
