Mom, daughters learn more about COVID-19 by making homemade models of the virus

“We have some structured learning that we do online with structured assignments that we are given by the teachers but we’re really trying to just take advantage of other learning opportunities. We’ve been doing a lot of gardening and talking about that, we’ve been trying to get out and do nature walks, ride our bikes and again just trying to mix things up. There’s a lot of ways to learn, some of it’s structured and some of it’s not and so we’re just trying to really strike that balance,” said Moore-Housman.