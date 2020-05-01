LIVE AT 4PM: Gov. McMaster to share update on state’s COVID-19 response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has an update to share on the state’s coronavirus outbreak response.
McMaster and public health officials will host a news conference at 4 p.m. Friday.
The governor could issue an order regarding the opening of restaurants in South Carolina.
Right now, they are only permitted to serve through take-out or delivery.
During several meetings this week of his accelerateSC task force, McMaster talked about wanting restaurants to reopen as soon as possible.
Restaurant industry leaders suggested outdoor dining in the state reopen Monday, May 4. Leaders also suggested indoor dining could reopen across the state by May 18, or earlier.
McMaster expressed support for the idea when it was brought up in the meeting. When asked by reporters when he would issue an order about restaurants, he said “soon.”
In fact, several restaurants in Irmo opened for outdoor dining on Friday, May 1. WIS will have more information on that on the News at 4.
This story will be updated.
