Lexington Medical Center reopening facilities, resuming postponed procedures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center will reopen facilities and resume some outpatient surgeries, the health care network announced Friday.
Officials reassured the public precautions related to stopping the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place, however.
Outpatients surgery centers in Irmo and Lexington will reopen Monday, May 4.
Lex Med provided this list of current safety precautions:
- Staff members are screening all patients with scheduled appointments and procedures by telephone before their visits to ask about possible COVID-19 symptoms or exposure.
- Clinicians are encouraging COVID-19 lab testing prior to performing high-risk procedures.
- Patients are using designated entrances to minimize contact with others.
- Staff members are checking temperatures of every employee, patient and visitor upon arrival.
- All employees, patients and visitors are required to wear a mask while in a Lexington Medical Center facility. If a patient does not have a mask, one will be provided for them.
- Staff members are spacing out appointments, procedures and waiting areas to practice proper social distancing.
- A restrictive visitation policy remains in effect at the hospital and physician practices.
- COVID-19 patients are seen in dedicated rooms.
“Ensuring the health and safety of patients and staff members during this time is a top priority,” Lexington Medical officials said.
For those who can take advantage of the service, all Lexington Medical Center physicians also currently offer telehealth visits.
