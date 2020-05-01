Harvest Hope Virtual Food Drive: Help us donate 3 million meals to families in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a large number of families need help to get food and other basic necessities.
WIS started a virtual food drive in partnership with Harvest Hope Food Bank to help feed our neighbors in the Midlands.
In just six weeks, the generosity of WIS viewers has helped raise $256,572.
After teaming up with Jim Hudson Automotive Group, they donated an additional $200,000 to our effort.
Together we have helped donate about 2.4 million meals to families in need!
But we think we can do even better.
Jim Hudson has issued a challenge to the Midlands: Keep donating until we reach 3 million meals.
A donation of $5 can make a big impact toward buying several meals for those in need. In fact, because the non-profit can buy in bulk and receives matching donations, your $5 can buy as many as 25 meals.
