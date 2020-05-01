Harvest Hope Virtual Food Drive: Help us donate 3 million meals to families in need

As the outbreak and shutdowns have progressed, the need has increased -- and so has our commitment. (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 23, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 11:14 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a large number of families need help to get food and other basic necessities.

WIS started a virtual food drive in partnership with Harvest Hope Food Bank to help feed our neighbors in the Midlands.

In just six weeks, the generosity of WIS viewers has helped raise $256,572.

After teaming up with Jim Hudson Automotive Group, they donated an additional $200,000 to our effort.

Together we have helped donate about 2.4 million meals to families in need!

But we think we can do even better.

Jim Hudson has issued a challenge to the Midlands: Keep donating until we reach 3 million meals.

Please help us donate more meals. Text HUDSONFEEDS to 44321 or click or tap here to donate and help families in need.

A donation of $5 can make a big impact toward buying several meals for those in need. In fact, because the non-profit can buy in bulk and receives matching donations, your $5 can buy as many as 25 meals.

