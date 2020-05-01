Gov. McMaster allows restaurants to reopen outdoor dining starting Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster made several major announcements Friday on the state’s coronavirus outbreak response -- one of the biggest being that on Monday, May 4, restaurants around the state can reopen for outdoor dining.
Right now, they are only permitted to serve through takeout or delivery. Social distancing must be observed by restaurants that offer outdoor dining.
“Since this virus has appeared, we now know some things that have changed,” Gov. McMaster said. “We now know the dimensions of the virus. We know how it's spread. We didn't know exactly how that worked before. We know that. We know it's persistence. We know much more about it now than we did back in early March when it first appeared in South Carolina.”
This has been a topic of conversation for AccelerateSC this week after the S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association gave Gov. McMaster a list of recommendations earlier this week outlining how they can safely reopen and asking for restaurants to be allowed to open outdoor dining on Monday.
McMaster said restaurants will need to follow those recommendations outlined, including spacing tables a minimum of eight feet from each other, limiting table groups to eight people, making sure the tables, chairs, and seats are cleaned after every customer and practicing social distancing at all times.
“We are constantly trying to determine the best and earliest moment to remove the remaining restriction as fast as we can, but as safely as we can,” McMaster said.
Gov. McMaster added that they will be making further announcements to dining inside restaurants in the coming weeks.
Irmo Town Council, not waiting for Gov. McMaster’s announcement, voted unanimously Thursday night to allow their restaurants to reopen outdoor dining beginning Friday.
Outdoor diners at Mathias Sandwich Shop in Irmo enjoyed the beautiful weather while eating their lunch on Friday, taking advantage of the new ordinance.
“There is nothing better than this. It’s an emotional bonding,” Bill Danielson, Irmo Town Councilman and Mathias customer said. “All we’ve been doing is laughing and joking and cutting up and it’s different than sitting at your office by yourself or your house and eating a sandwich. The virtual stuff works, but it’s not the same.”
Irmo Mayor Barry Walker said the ordinance allows customers to sit at the outdoor dining, but the restaurants must follow all CDC guidelines, including that the tables must all be six feet apart, servers must be wearing gloves and masks, and customers must have their temperatures checked before dining.
Mayor Walker said that restaurant owners in Irmo have been hurting, with a few restaurants already having to close down permanently, and he felt that Irmo couldn’t wait any longer to allow restaurants to start reopening.
Walker said he called Gov. McMaster earlier this week and the governor told him that he wouldn’t fight the town council if they passed the ordinance, but he also added that AccelerateSC was working on rolling out new guidelines for restaurants.
“They didn’t want to implement it until Monday the 4th, but that’s a whole weekend and we’ve got guys that have been starving for the last eight weeks. Why not let them do it now?” Mayor Walker said. “So, we kind of jumped the gun, if you will, but I think we did it in a positive way and we aren’t going against the governor’s order. We are still implementing social distancing. We are just allowing restaurants to make up some of their lost revenue.”
Sam Mathias, the owner of Mathias Sandwich Shop, told me even with takeout, it’s been difficult.
“It’s been somewhat of a struggle. We applied for the loan, but it didn’t come through yet, the PPP loan. So, we are waiting to see if that goes through or not,” Mathias said.
He said most of his customers were eating in the parking lot anyway, so replacing his outdoor tables just allows his customers a comfortable place to sit.
“There is folks that come here and they sit in the back of their car or they open the tailgate of their truck and they sit outside anyway, so I didn’t see the difference,” Mathias said.
A few of the customers enjoying the outdoor dining at Mathias said that it’s the first time they’ve eaten together in eight weeks and it’s nice to be able to enjoy the food outside during a beautiful day, saying that eating at home just isn’t the same.
